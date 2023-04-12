Share:

HYDERABAD - The 78th meeting of the academic council of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri. According to the university spokesman, the meeting discussed and approved the academic calendar 2023 of the university. The meeting also approved the list of the successful undergraduate and postgraduate students of the varsity, its sub-campus and affiliated colleges and decided to award medals to the outstanding students of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches. The VC while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for the implementation of a schedule of the academic calendar and called upon all stakeholders to work hard with dedication and devotion in order to further improve the academic and research activities.