Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed three terrorists in an op­eration in Bannu district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The ISPR said that on the night 10/11 April, the security forces conducted an intel­ligence-based operation in general area Nurar, Bannu district on reported pres­ence of terrorists. During the operation, fierce fire exchange took place be­tween the troops and ter­rorists. “Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell,” said the military media wing. It further said that weapons and ammu­nition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists re­mained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreci­ated the operation and ex­pressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, according to the ISPR.