ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed three terrorists in an operation in Bannu district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The ISPR said that on the night 10/11 April, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Nurar, Bannu district on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. “Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell,” said the military media wing. It further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, according to the ISPR.
Share: