KARACHI-A security guard opened fire at two youngsters on the pretext of robbers in Karachi.

As per details, the firing incident by the security guard took place near Karachi Medical and Dental College in North Nazimabad after Fajr prayers. The youngsters were going to meet their friend after offering Fajr prayers when a security guard opened fire at them on the pretext of bandits.

The injured were immediately transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the security guard fled the scene after realising he shot at the citizens. The injured youngsters were identified as Mubashir and Naseem.

Police officials further said the shooting was carried out by a private security guard named Zahid, who was hired by a builder. An investigation has been launched into the incident.