ISLAMABAD - The Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday sealed Tehzeeb Bakers Blue Area after receiving a complaint from the health services directorate of the civic authority. It was brought into the notice of the Senior Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif that the tests of the eatery’s workers were done in which 6 workers of the bakery recently turned positive for Hepatitis after being tested for the disease.

The complaint stated that the management of the Tehzeeb Bakers have been informed in this regard with the directions to remove these infected people from the work; however, the directions were ignored and they were still working on their previous positions.

Resultantly, the Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed Tehzeeb Bakers. The notice of the Magistrate notes that Tehzeeb Bakers has committed serious violations and is responsible for the transmission of Hepatitis on a large scale among the public. Therefore, the Tehzeeb Bakers has been sealed for causing the transmission of Hepatitis among the public. It is hoped that the sealing of Tehzeeb Bakers will save the public from contracting Hepatitis, the notice added.