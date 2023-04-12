Share:

KHYBER - The Shinwari volleyball club defeated the Karwan Afridi volleyball team in the final match of the Ramazan night volleyball tournament, which was organised by a local sports organization. The tournament featured eight teams, and the finalists were determined through a series of semi-final matches.

The game was attended by local councillors and notables, and former Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi was the chief guest. Shinwari won the game 3:1, with Muhammad Qadri named the tournament’s best player and Wasim Shinwari named the match’s best player. The chief guest presented trophies and prizes to the winning teams and praised the players’ abilities, assuring them of his support in promoting sports.