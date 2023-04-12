Share:

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has taken strict security measures on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Ali (RA). More than 100 PSCA cameras have been deployed to monitor the main majalis and processions from all angles to ensure their safety.

Moreover, technical teams from PSCA are present at the headquarters and in the field to support law enforcement agencies in case of any emergency. The Senior Police Command is also closely monitoring all operations from the Safe Cities headquarters.

To further enhance the security of Youm Ali, representatives of law enforcement agencies, including the Lahore Police, are on duty at the Safe City Center.

The spokesperson of PSCA has advised citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or persons to the authorities. In case of an emergency, citizens should immediately contact Emergency 15 for assistance.