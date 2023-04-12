Share:

LAHORE - Strict security arrangements have been made by Lahore police on the occasion of Youm e Shaha­dat Hazrat Ali (RA) to avoid any untoward incident. More than 5,000 police personnel including 11 SsP, 34 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 247 Upper Subordinates and more than 140 lady police personnel would perform security duties on Youm e Shahadat Ali (RA) in the city. Routes of processions would be monitored through cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and district ad­ministration adding that linked roads and streets would be sealed and barriers and barbed wires would be installed.

Main mourning procession would be brought out from Mubarak Haveli and conclude at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana has said that all mourning processions and majalis along with mourn­ers would be provided maxi­mum security on this occasion.

The participants would be allowed to enter the proces­sion after complete checking through three layers secu­rity mechanism, adding walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers would also be installed for checking.