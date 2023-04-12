Share:

The dowry system is a harmful practice that is prevalent in many parts of South Asia. In this tradition, the bride’s family is expected to provide gifts or money to the groom’s family as a condition for marriage. This practice has caused many problems, including financial burdens, domestic violence, and gender inequality.

It is important to note that dowry laws do exist in some countries, including Pakistan, but they are often not enforced. The consequences of this can be devastating, as women are often subjected to abuse and violence by their husbands and in-laws.

Furthermore, your message implies that women are responsible for the dowry system, which is not true. The practice is rooted in patriarchy and the expectation that women’s families must pay to marry them off. This puts a tremendous burden on women and perpetuates gender inequality.

In conclusion, we need to work towards eliminating the dowry system in all countries. This will require a collective effort to change societal attitudes and ensure that laws are enforced to protect women from violence and discrimination.

MAHNOOR KHAN,

Karachi.