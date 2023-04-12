Share:

SUKKUR - Thousands of faithful perform ‘Aitakaf’ from the 21st Ramazan in the city mosques and its adjoining areas. According to the Islamic tradition, the ‘Mutakifs’ will remain in ‘Itikaf’ till the eve of Eid-ul-Fitir. After offering the Maghrib prayer on the eve of the 20th Ramazan, ‘Mutakifs’ confined themselves to their respective tents inside the mosques and focused on the worship of the Almighty. Arrangements for accommodating the observers of ‘Itikaf’ have been completed, in the mosques administered by the department of ‘Auqaf’ including Jamia Masjid Bandar Road, Raheem Masjid, Allah Wali Masjid, Moti Masjid and Sufaid Masjid in addition to the mosques in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababd, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh. A special security plan has been finalized for the ‘Mutakifs’, as the rush of Muslims in the mosques will amplify during the last segment of Ramazan