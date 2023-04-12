Share:

A report by the UN Security Council (UNSC) back in 2020 stated that the sale of at least one billion small arms and light weapons have created a new threat to global peace and harmony. And ever since, the situation has only gotten worse. Given the long-standing conflicts between countries in our region, the prevalence of terrorism and a general air of hostility, weapon proliferation could prove to be extremely lethal. We need better regulation, market surveillance and stronger verification methods for weapons trade on an international, as well as national, level.

Speaking at the meeting convened by the UNSC on the need for regulating weapon trade, Pakistani representative Ambassador Aamir Khan brought attention to the dangers that the proliferation of arms has on countries like Pakistan. Our country is going through a wave of terrorism, with thousands paying the price with their lives on an annual basis. In the face of this, an unregulated weapons market is bound to aid and abet criminals and militants. Furthermore, ultra-nationalist and hegemonic policies adopted by certain countries further complicate the situation by providing an agitated population with the means to threaten or incur harm to achieve their own particular objectives. It even exacerbates the discrimination and violence faced by minorities.

Behind such a lethal trend are practices like illicit trade—especially across the Pak-Afghan border—brokering, diversion, lax regulations and weak management of weapon stockpiles. All of these problems can be easily resolved through better governance internationally as well as individualistically –i.e. state-level. So while we have brought to light an important concern for the global community, we must set a standard of how operations must be ourselves. Better regulation, border security and surveillance for unregistered weapons should be incorporated in the national policy framework so that innocent people and the security forces do not bear the brunt of unchecked armament proliferation.