FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police claimed to have arrested three imperson­ators from a Jaranwala Road examination centre set up for annual matriculation examina­tions under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.

The police said on Tuesday that BISE Deputy Secretary Dr Sardar Babar Dogar alongwith his team checked various ex­amination centres and found three impersonators identified as Mujahid for solving paper in place of a candidate Muham­mad Moazzan, Muhammad Asif in place of Mubasshar Zafar and Naseer Iqbal in place of Muhammad Hasnain at Jaran­wala Road centre. The deputy secretary handed over all the three accused to area police. Further action against the can­didates and impersonators was underway. Cases have been registered.

11 PEOPLE HOSPITALISED AFTER TAKING TAINTED SWEETS

Eleven people were hos­pitalised after consuming tainted sweets, in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

The police said on Tuesday that Rehan, resident of Madina Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad had served sweets to his friends on the birth of his son.

After consuming sweets, the condition of eleven people in­cluding Rehan, Mohsin, Amir, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Ahmad, Muzammal Sohail, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Talha, Mu­hammad Tahir, Mehran Tariq and Usama deteriorated. They were shifted to hospital for treatment.

On a complaint, the police arrested two persons from the sweet shop from where sweets were purchased.

Further investigation was underway.

TWO FOOD FACTORIES, ONE BAKERY SEALED

The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) has sealed two food factories and one bakery on charge of violating food manu­facturing and health rules.

The PFA spokesperson said here on Tuesday that PFA teams checked various food factories and found two food factories situated at Noor Pur and Islamia Park involved in preparing ‘samosa’ and other items in dirty and unhygienic atmosphere.

Meanwhile, a bakery situated at Muzaffar Colony was also violating health rules.

The teams sealed premises of these factories and bakery and issued notices to their owners. Further action was under way, he added.