KARACHI-Zaman Town police on Tuesday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the sale of expired food items According to the police spokesman, the arrested accused Irfan and Rafiq were selling expired food items and household items by changing their expiry dates. A huge quantity of expired food items hazardous to health was also recovered from their possession. The recovered items include infant milk powder, baby lotion cream, spices, cold drinks and other items. During the initial investigation, the accused admitted that they used to buy expired items from various markets, etc. at cheap rates and sell them at high prices after extending or modifying their expiry dates.

Police have registered a case against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.