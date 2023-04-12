Share:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday it is important for society and Kyiv’s partners not to lose “a sense of the path” they have to walk in order to achieve victory against Russia.

“Compared to last year, it’s quieter in many places now. But this does not mean that somewhere you can ignore the war or be less focused on helping the state,” Zelenskyy said during an evening address.

“We have managed to do a lot together with our partners to protect people. Ukraine and the whole of Europe. But that doesn't mean it's time to rest on our laurels. We have a long way to go. The movement is forward. It’s something for which we need unity no less than before. We must be no less focused than before,” he said.

“Just as before, our positions at the front, all our soldiers at their positions must be supported by Ukrainian positions politically and in terms of information, by the power of weapons and the power of our social unity, our internal stability and the strength of Ukraine's ties with the rest of the world.”

Zelenskyy also said that this is the task of the state and its people, both on the domestic and international level, who value “a free life and an international rules-based order.”

“It is foolish to just passively hope that someone else will bring victory, the one who is now in the trenches, the one who is now performing assaults. This is a joint task. Everyone wins. Those who fight for it, and those who provide weapons. Those who reduce the capabilities of the terrorist state, and those who increase those of Ukraine,” he added.