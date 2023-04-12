Share:

Google’s new restrictions on unauthorised digital lending apps aptly address the challenges of surveillance and security in the digital space. This will help filter these apps and lead to better control, something that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was already working toward with enforcement actions.

The SECP took steps to stop Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) from providing services through digital platforms in March of this year. The commission had noticed a trend of unauthorised apps posing as Non-banking Finance Companies and raised concerns, reiterating license requirements and regulations. However, the SECP’s controls were not enough, and Google’s restrictions on personal loan apps are a positive step towards ensuring better control.

By updating the “Personal Loans Policy”, Pakistan has become the sixth country to implement additional requirements. As for NBFCs, restrictions now include one lending app per company. Apart from ensuring control over digital lending apps, it is also crucial to address other aspects of consumer welfare in the fintech space. Data privacy and security are of paramount importance as these loan apps collect sensitive personal information from users. Therefore, broad but robust data protection measures must be in place to safeguard consumer data from any unauthorised access or misuse. Loan parameters and transparency in lending practices should be established to protect consumers from predatory lending and usurious interest rates. It is essential to set clear and fair terms for loan approvals, repayment plans, and disclosure of all associated fees and charges. This will enable consumers to make informed decisions and prevent them from falling into debt traps.

While Google’s restrictions on personal loan apps in Pakistan are a positive step towards better control, more can be done to ensure a safe and transparent environment for digital lending. Proper regulations, enforcement actions, and consumer education are essential to protect consumers’ interests and foster responsible fintech practices.