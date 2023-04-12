Share:

KARACHI-Additional Inspector General of Police, Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday said the police had achieved great success in investigating high profile cases and successfully arresting the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

So there was an urgent need to increase the number of CCTV cameras in the city, he said while talking to a six-member delegation of MQM- Pakistan at Karachi Police Office (KPO). The Additional IGP said the police was utilising all available resources to eradicate street crimes and drug peddling.

Javed Alam Odho further said the investigation department of police was being developed on modern lines to improve the efficiency.

The delegation was led by Rana Ansar while other members included Khawaja Izhar, Sanjay Pirvani, Syed Hashim Raza and others.