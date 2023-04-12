Share:

SARGODHA - A tenth class student drowned in lower Jehlum Canal while taking a bath on Tuesday. According to Res­cue 1122 officials, 16-year-old Muhammad Abu Bakar, resident of Chak No 125 NB, was returning home after giving paper at the examina­tion centre when he jumped into the canal to take a bath. Suddenly, he went into deep water and drowned. On get­ting information, the rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body after three hours of hectic efforts. Sillanwali police handed the over the body after complet­ing the legal formalities.