20-member London cricket team arrives to play friendly fixtures

Twenty-member London cricket team under the leadership of Irfan Akram arrived in Lahore on Saturday morning (April 13, 2024) to play a series of friendly matches against the local clubs.

According to team manager Adnan Akram, there will be a match against Aleem Dar Academy at Aleem Dar Cricket Ground on April 14. P&T Gymkhana and London Cricket Team will face each other on the next day (April 15).

The matches against Azhar Ali Academy and Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy are scheduled on April 17. The visiting players will also go to Sialkot where a match will be played against the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry team. A match against Hasan Raza Cricket Academy in Islamabad is also a part of the program.

The team that is visiting Pakistan includes Haris Usman, Abdullah Akbar, Zoraid Saeed, Herath Wajid, Sahar Akbar, Faheem Aziz, Stephen Ramidal, Zain Shehzad, Soha Iqbal, Jan Sher Akbar, Irfan Akram, Haris Raza, Hasan Ali Iqbal, Ehsan Shah, Anthony Smith, Scott Emmons, Shahid Akbar, Adnan Akram and Dave Ramidel.

Azhar Zaidi, a renowned cricket organizer and head of P&T Gymkhana Club, expressed his happiness on the arrival of the London cricket team and hoped that this visit will help in the promotion of club cricket, allowing Pakistani youth to play with alongside international players. This will help them gain much-needed experience. The guest players will also visit Aleem Dar Foundation.