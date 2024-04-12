Friday, April 12, 2024
Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup

Web Desk
4:40 PM | April 12, 2024
Sports

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 4-1 to lift the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday. 

Malcolm scored twice in the fifth and 89th minutes while Salem Al-Dawsari in the 44th minute and Nasser Al-Dawsari in the 90th minute each produced a goal for Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad's only goal came from Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 21st minute at Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hilal bagged this trophy for the fourth time in their history.

With this win, Jorge Jesus's side extended their record-breaking winning streak to an incredible 34 matches.

