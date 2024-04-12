Friday, April 12, 2024
Court extends physical remand of man accused of raping 10-year-old child

Web Desk
11:35 PM | April 12, 2024
A lower court on Friday granted a three-day extension in the physical remand of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child, Dunya News has reported.

The Shalimar police had registered a case against Abu Bakar Muawiyah, a teacher, for raping a 10-year-old boy.

During Friday’s hearing, police officials presented Muawiyah in the court of Judicial Magistrate Habiba Sarfaraz after the completion of his four-day physical remand.

The police requested an extension in the accused person's physical remand which was granted.

The court, while granting a three-day extension in the physical remand, ordered the investigation officer to submit a report on the next hearing.

