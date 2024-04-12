Friday, April 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gillani urges all political parties to work together to deal with challenges

Gillani urges all political parties to work together to deal with challenges
Web Desk
10:26 AM | April 12, 2024
National

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, said that all political parties have to work together to deal with the challenges being faced by the country.

Addressing an Eid Milan ceremony in Multan on Thursday, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the coalition government was aware of the country’s problems and taking steps to resolve them.

Gillani further said, it was the support of the people that enabled him to serve the nation from the coveted office of Prime Minister and now as Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024