Friday, April 12, 2024
Honeybee swarm stings Eid celebrations at Mandi Bahauddin amusement park

Web Desk
10:05 PM | April 12, 2024
Picnickers visiting an amusement park in Mandi Bahauddin faced an unexpected occurrence on the third day of Eidul Fitr when they found themselves surrounded by a swarm of honeybees.

According to rescuers, the honeybees attacked people enjoying Eid festivities at Nawaz Sharif Park.

They noted that the bees were provoked when some children threw something at a beehive.

Following the incident, several people who were stung by the bees were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In response to the situation, the Municipal Committee implemented a precautionary measure by temporarily closing the park to the public.

They announced plans to reopen it after conducting a thorough spray to ensure the safety of visitors.

