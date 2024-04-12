It is our right to get all Senate seats from KP: Barrister Dr Saif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Dr Saif said on Friday that it was his party's right to get all Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, Barrister Dr Saif said PTI should get full seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Senate.

He alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was continuously running anti-PTI campaign. For the last some period, the ECP had started taking series of adverse steps against PTI, he alleged.

He said PTI was being excluded from the political process under an organised plan. "These were the unconstitutional and illegal decisions of the Election Commission which made the Senate election controversial," Saif said.

The issue of reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an outcome of the wrong decisions of the ECP. The PTI leader said the ECP violated Section 104 of the Election Act in case of reserved seats.

"We have reservations against ECP steps on issue of reserved seats," he said. Saif further said that ECP did not have the authority to misinterpret the Constitution.

Election Commission's attitude against PTI is biased, we have no trust in Election Commission," said the PTI leader.