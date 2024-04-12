Friday, April 12, 2024
Joint inquiry to be conducted into Bahawalnagar incident, says ISPR

Web Desk
11:39 PM | April 12, 2024
The unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities, the ISPR stated on Friday.

The military’s media wing in a statement highlighted that despite the incident being resolved, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.

It said that a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted to ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry aimed to determine responsibility for any violations of laws and misuse of authority and to ascertain the facts accurately. 

