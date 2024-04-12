Lakki Marwat: Eight killed in truck-loader rickshaw collision

At least eight were killed and 15 injured including women and children in a deadly collision between a loader rickshaw and a truck in Lakki Marwat on the second day of Eidul Fitr on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the tragic accident occurred on the Indus Highway in Tajazai town of Lakki Marwat. All of the killed and the injured hailed from Tank and Tatar Khel.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scenes and moved the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed regret over the loss of human lives in the road accident in Lakki Marwat.

In his condolence statement, the Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for patience for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur directed the concerned district administration to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured.

Earlier today, four of a family were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a wagon and car in Lama Pind area of Faisalabad.

The killed passengers included a man, his wife and their two children, police said.

According to police, the woman was travelling to her mother’s home on Eidul fitr along with her husband and children when they met the tragic road accident.