Friday, April 12, 2024
Opposition in National Assembly to emerge as formidable force, says Omar Ayub

Web Desk
11:41 PM | April 12, 2024
National

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has stated that the incumbent coalition government was raised on the crutches of Form 47 while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was being pushed to the wall in the Feb 8 elections.

While speaking to reporters in Quetta, Ayub recalled that opponents used to say that the PTI would not find any election candidates following the incarceration of the PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, but the party not only managed to find election candidates, it bagged victories too.

The PTI leader asserted that the opposition within the House would emerge as the strongest. He highlighted a lack of constitutional adherence and legal enforcement in Pakistan, emphasising that upholding the rule of law would propel the country forward.

Ayub mentioned the letter from the Islamabad High Court judges, who faced pressure, from the intelligence agencies. He noted similar attempts to influence judges at the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court, with threatening letters being received.

