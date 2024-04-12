People flock to fun places on third day of Eid

Like the second Eid day, people are flocking to fun places across country on the third day of Ediul Fitr to celebrate the festival.

The people are visiting their relatives and recreational places enjoy Eid celebrations with their loved ones.

People will enjoy sumptuous lunches and dinners at home, meeting their relatives, visiting recreational places for picnic, having fun with friends, besides visiting food outlets the whole day.

In twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the spots like, Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Ayub National Park and other small parks are sites of attraction for the visitors.

In Lahore, great rush is being witnessed on the roads and people are visiting Meenar-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Jinnah Park, Fortress Stadium, Safari Park, Jallo Park and other recreational places.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made in Murree for Eidul Fitr.

In Karachi, people have turned to the beaches and enjoying the holidays with their friends and family.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, number of people are visiting beautiful tourist resorts including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galyat and Lake Saiful Maluk.

In Balochistan, a large number of people from all over Balochistan visited Ziarat Residency where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent last days of his life.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan people are visiting hilly sites and tour spots.