Friday, April 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

People flock to fun places on third day of Eid

People flock to fun places on third day of Eid
Web Desk
4:33 PM | April 12, 2024
National

Like the second Eid day, people are flocking to fun places across country on the third day of Ediul Fitr to celebrate the festival.

The people are visiting their relatives and recreational places enjoy Eid celebrations with their loved ones.

People will enjoy sumptuous lunches and dinners at home, meeting their relatives, visiting recreational places for picnic, having fun with friends, besides visiting food outlets the whole day.

In twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the spots like, Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Ayub National Park and other small parks are sites of attraction for the visitors.

In Lahore, great rush is being witnessed on the roads and people are visiting Meenar-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Jinnah Park, Fortress Stadium, Safari Park, Jallo Park and other recreational places.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made in Murree for Eidul Fitr.

In Karachi, people have turned to the beaches and enjoying the holidays with their friends and family.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup

In Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, number of people are visiting beautiful tourist resorts including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galyat and Lake Saiful Maluk.

In Balochistan, a large number of people from all over Balochistan visited Ziarat Residency where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent last days of his life.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan people are visiting hilly sites and tour spots.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024