PMD forecasts heavy rains for parts of Balochistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rains across various regions of Balochistan, with Quetta already having experienced 1 mm of rainfall.

According to a spokesperson for the PMD, apart from Quetta, areas like Pishin, Muslim Bagh and Ziarat are expected to witness showers. Heavy rainfall is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi and Jhal Magsi.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers are predicted in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai and Kalat. Residents in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions due to the inclement weather.

Rainfall is also expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar and Kech.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay updated with weather advisories and to heed any warnings issued during this period.