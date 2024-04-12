PTI to launch protest movement against poll rigging from Balochistan, confirms Omar Ayub

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said that the former ruling party, under the umbrella of a “grand opposition alliance”, would launch a protest movement against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and for “restoration of the Constitution and democracy” in the country from Balochistan.

Earlier this month, the Imran Khan-founded party had announced launching a countrywide movement against alleged rigging in general elections from April 13. Addressing the media in Rawalpindi after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala jail, party leader Asad Qaiser said a first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the protest movement.

The Khan-founded party believed that the incumbent rulers stole their mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Ayub said that the protest movement would be initiated from Balochistan and later the scope of the protests would be expanded countrywide.

A meeting of the opposition parties [scheduled today] would discuss the inclusion of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman [in the grand opposition alliance]

Earlier this month, the PTI formed the opposition alliance as part of its efforts to give the incumbent government a tough time.

“We are the strongest opposition in history, we are not among those who backtrack.”

The grand opposition alliance agreed on one point, which was that everyone should respect the Constitution and the law.

Investment trade and development are linked with the supremacy of the constitution, said the PTI leader.

Saudi businessmen were investing in a solar energy project in Balochistan when the PTI government was toppled and the PDM-II government was formed, he added.

Khan was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Moving on to the alleged crackdown against the PTI workers after the May 9 riots, Ayub said that over 200 cases were loaded against the PTI founder, adding that their people suffered all kinds of brutalities.

“Our mission is [upholding] the supremacy of the constitution and law,” he said and asked why were they pushed against the wall.

“We want the country to be strong.”

He also raised questions over the Senate elections and said, “People will ensure equal implementation of law for all.”