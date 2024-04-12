Friday, April 12, 2024
Reduction in power tariff govt's Eid gift to consumers: Tarar

Reduction in power tariff govt's Eid gift to consumers: Tarar
Web Desk
2:38 PM | April 12, 2024
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said reduction in electricity tariff on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is a special gift from the government to the consumers.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said that focus of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on reducing inflation.

He said there was a decrease of 3.82 rupees per unit in power tariff in the month of April as compared to the previous month.

The information minister said that current government saved the country from default, and now the exchange rate and the value of the rupee were stable due to its prudent policies.

He said that Bloomberg magazine had also written that in Pakistan inflation had decreased by two percent, while it had also predicted that inflation will decrease further next year. 

