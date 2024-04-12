Friday, April 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senate election in KP delayed due to PTI's bigotry, says Azma

Senate election in KP delayed due to PTI's bigotry, says Azma
Web Desk
11:35 PM | April 12, 2024
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that the delay in the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not due to the Election Commission, but rather because of PTI’s bigotry.

The information minister’s remarks come in response to statements made by PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Saif.

Azma said that the Peshawar High Court had instructed the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to administer oaths to the members-elect for special seats, but Qasim Suri aligned with the PTI's stance.

She pointed out that KP Chief Minister Gandapur had previously promoted his own images on the Ramazan package, yet he now appears dissatisfied with it himself.

Azma also expressed doubts about whether anyone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa actually received the Ramazan package.

The minister asserted that the PTI's theatrics had come to an end.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024