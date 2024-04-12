Senate election in KP delayed due to PTI's bigotry, says Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that the delay in the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not due to the Election Commission, but rather because of PTI’s bigotry.

The information minister’s remarks come in response to statements made by PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Saif.

Azma said that the Peshawar High Court had instructed the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to administer oaths to the members-elect for special seats, but Qasim Suri aligned with the PTI's stance.

She pointed out that KP Chief Minister Gandapur had previously promoted his own images on the Ramazan package, yet he now appears dissatisfied with it himself.

Azma also expressed doubts about whether anyone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa actually received the Ramazan package.

The minister asserted that the PTI's theatrics had come to an end.