Friday, April 12, 2024
Six additional judges of Sindh High Court made permanent

Web Desk
10:06 PM | April 12, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday issued orders to make six additional judges of the Sindh High Court as permanent judges.

Ministry of Law issued a notification in this regard.

Justice Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Amjad Ali Bohio, Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro were among those who were made permanent judges.

The judges will take the oath of office on April 13 (Saturday). The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the Sindh High Court while Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi will administer the oath. 

