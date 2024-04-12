Friday, April 12, 2024
Two passengers burnt to death in rickshaw fire near Sheikhupura

Web Desk
10:09 PM | April 12, 2024
National

Two passengers lost their lives when a fire broke out in a rickshaw here on Friday, rescuers said.

The incident took place near Salim Kot, where a rickshaw, carrying passengers, suddenly caught fire, resulting in the deaths of two people and wounding another.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site.

Police officials said the fire in the rickshaw was caused by a gas cylinder leak.

Rescuers moved the dead bodies to a morgue for autopsy and the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

