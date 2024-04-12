Will spare no effort to provide relief to common man: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has said that government will spare no effort to provide relief to common man.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif ranged up Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Rana Muhammad Arshad who was elected from Shahkot and congratulated him on his victory in the recount.

Speaking on this occasion, PML-N leader Sharif acknowledge the contributions of people of Nankana Shahkot and said government would keep all promises made with the public at Nankana rally.

He further said that educational institutions would be established in Nankana and government would bring back the era of prosperity throughout the province.

The PML-N would leave no stone unturned to provide relief to youth, farmers and the ordinary man.