4 accused of 2 murders held from Attock  

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK -  Police have arrested four accused from two different places involved in two murder cases. In the first attempt, Jand police arrested three accused namely Badshah Khan, Zia ul Haq and Dost Muhammad r/o Parachinar presently living in Jand. All the accused in broad day light had shot dead Ali Raza in Jand Kutchery and had escaped. In the second attempt, New Airport police station arrested Mazloom Hussain r/o Mian Rashida who had shot dead Nusrat Hussain Shah almost 20 years ago and since then was wanted by the police. In another attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested five gamblers r/o Kot Sundki and recovered Rs 92000 bet money from their possession. Yet in another attempt Attock Khurd police arrested a bike-lifter Muhammad Ali and recovered stolen bike from his possession.

 

OUR STAFF REPORT

