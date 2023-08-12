Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

4th KPT Squash C’ship 2023 begins

4th KPT Squash C’ship 2023 begins
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-The 4th KPT (boys and girls) Squash Championship 2023 got underway at KPT Sports Department Karachi to mark the Pakistan Independence Day.  In the boys first round, top seed Anas Khan got bye Hassan Pracha beat Ammar Sheikh 3-0, 11/4 11/3 11/2, Abdul Basit beat Naseem 3-0, 11/5 11/5 11/5, Qasim Qadir beat Ammar Ali 3-1, 11/9 12/10 11/9, Labeeb Butt beat Rohan Amjad 3-0, 12/10 11/2 11/8, US junior champion Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Ali Hasan 3-0, 11/ 11/3 11/2, Mehrab Khan beat Abdullah Waheed 3-0, 11/9 12/10 12/10 and M Ali beat Ali Zehdi 3-0, 11/7 11/6 11/6.  In the quarterfinals, top seed Anas Khan beat Hassan Pracha 3-1, 13/11 7/11 11/5 11/5, Abdul Basit beat Qasim Qadir 3-0, 11/3 11/9 11/1, Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Labeeb Butt 3-0, 11/3 11/3 11/1 and M Ali beat Mehrab Khan 3-1, 11/8 8/11 11/6 11/8. 

The U-19 category semifinals will be played on 13 August at 03:00pm. The boys U-15 and girls U-19 matches will be played today (Saturday) at 10am. 

Cartoon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023