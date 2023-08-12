4th KPT Squash C’ship 2023 begins

LAHORE-The 4th KPT (boys and girls) Squash Championship 2023 got underway at KPT Sports Department Karachi to mark the Pakistan Independence Day. In the boys first round, top seed Anas Khan got bye Hassan Pracha beat Ammar Sheikh 3-0, 11/4 11/3 11/2, Abdul Basit beat Naseem 3-0, 11/5 11/5 11/5, Qasim Qadir beat Ammar Ali 3-1, 11/9 12/10 11/9, Labeeb Butt beat Rohan Amjad 3-0, 12/10 11/2 11/8, US junior champion Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Ali Hasan 3-0, 11/ 11/3 11/2, Mehrab Khan beat Abdullah Waheed 3-0, 11/9 12/10 12/10 and M Ali beat Ali Zehdi 3-0, 11/7 11/6 11/6. In the quarterfinals, top seed Anas Khan beat Hassan Pracha 3-1, 13/11 7/11 11/5 11/5, Abdul Basit beat Qasim Qadir 3-0, 11/3 11/9 11/1, Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Labeeb Butt 3-0, 11/3 11/3 11/1 and M Ali beat Mehrab Khan 3-1, 11/8 8/11 11/6 11/8.

The U-19 category semifinals will be played on 13 August at 03:00pm. The boys U-15 and girls U-19 matches will be played today (Saturday) at 10am.