Saturday, August 12, 2023
ANF seizes 78 kg drugs in 8 operations

APP
August 12, 2023
Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 78 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. 

He said, 5 kg heroin and 6 kg hashish were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. Two suspects, residents of Khyber and Peshawar, were arrested during the operation.

In an operation, 21 kg heroin was recovered from a house near Masri Khan Chowk Peshawar. During the operation, the accused resident of Peshawar was also arrested. The spokesman said, 300 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a local drug dealer near Baidri Chowk Mansehra.

In fourth operation conducted in Sialkot, heroin was recovered from a parcel booked at a courier office. Five kg heroin hidden in surgical items was being smuggled to Canada. He informed that in fifth operation, 30 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Sri-Lanka bound passenger arrested at Multan Airport. ANF recovered 19.2 kg opium and 20.4 kg hashish from a car intercepted near Gojra Interchange while during the operation, an accused resident of Swat was arrested.

