Anti-terrorism court dismisses interim bail of Imran in 7 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over non-ap­pearance in seven cases pertaining to May-9 vandalism.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in seven cases, registered un­der Anti-Terrorism Act, including the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s counsel ar­gued before the court that bail pe­titions could not be dismissed over non-appearance. He sub­mitted that as per the Supreme Court judgments, the bail petitions could not be dismissed on techni­cal grounds. He pleaded with the court to grant some time for prepa­ration in this regard. However, the court dismissed the plea and asked the counsel to advance his argu­ments on the law point. The coun­sel submitted that convicts and ac­cused were regularly produced on the court orders and pleaded with the court to summon the PTI chair­man as well.

At this, the court observed that the convicts were not produced and their interim bail was also dis­missed, adding that it could not form a new law. The counsel submit­ted that the PTI chairman appeared regularly before the court and he still wanted to appear. To which, the court noted that when Imran Khan was free, he did not come to the court. At this stage, Special Prosecu­tor Farhad Ali Shah opposed the plea for summoning the PTI chairman, adding that there was no reason to adjourn the court proceedings for an interim bail. He submitted that there was no legal method under which a convict could be produced for an in­terim bail. If the conviction was sus­pended, then the accused would be entitled to the interim bail, he add­ed. He pleaded with the court to dis­miss the interim bail. The court, af­ter hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for some time. Later, the court an­nounced the verdict and dismissed interim bail of the PTI chairman in the cases, besides dismissing an ap­plication for exemption from per­sonal appearance.