Saturday, August 12, 2023
Anwar ul Haq Kakar nominated as caretaker Prime Minister

Web Desk
5:13 PM | August 12, 2023
Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been nominated as the caretaker Prime Minister after consensus reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz during talks in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister and the opposition leader jointly signed the advice and sent it to President Arif Alvi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Opposition Leader over his cooperation in the consultation process for nomination of the caretaker Prime Minister.    

Later talking to the media persons, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz said the name of Anwar ul Haq Kakar was proposed by him and the Prime Minister agreed to it.

He said the main purpose was that the caretaker Prime Minister should be from a small province and a non-controversial personality. He said the aim was also to remove the sense of deprivation of small provinces.

Responding to question, Raja Riaz said that the caretaker Prime Minister is expected to take oath of office on Sunday.

When asked about the caretaker cabinet, he said no discussion was held today on it as the prerogative rests with the caretaker Prime Minister to finalize the names of the caretaker cabinet.

