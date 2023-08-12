Atif Rana hails Lahore Qalandars recent achievements in Zimbabwe

LAHORE-Atif Rana, the Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars, has proudly hailed the recent achievements of the franchise, highlighting the triumphant launch of their player development program and the victorious clinching of the Zim Afro T10 title.

Talking to The Nation, Atif Rana said: “There was a time when Lahore Qalandars faced criticism for their ambitious talent hunt program spanning across Pakistan. However, we remained steadfast in our pursuit, resolutely adhering to our objectives. This perseverance bore fruit, propelling us not only to secure back-to-back PSL titles but also to establish Lahore Qalandars’ player development program as a shining exemplar of talent discovery on the global stage.”

The success of Lahore Qalandars’ initiative has sparked international interest, with cricketing nations expressing a desire to adopt their fast-track talent identification system. “In recent years, both coaches and players associated with Lahore Qalandars have witnessed a substantial surge in demand. My visit to Zimbabwe in this context was profoundly productive and memorable,” Atif Rana further elaborated.

Amidst their accomplishments, the pinnacle achievement was marked by the landmark collaboration between Lahore Qalandars and Zimbabwe Cricket. Under this groundbreaking agreement, Lahore Qalandars will host Zimbabwe Cricket’s new center, designated as the Qalandars High Performance Center Lahore. As stipulated, eight exceptional players who showcased their talents in Zimbabwe’s successful Players Development Program will converge at the Qalandars High Performance Center in Lahore next month, with the onus of their training falling squarely on Lahore Qalandars’ shoulders.

“This pact is poised to be a game-changer for Zimbabwe cricket. In adherence to its terms, both the Zimbabwe Under-19 and Women’s cricket squads are set to grace Lahore this month. Here, they will diligently prepare for their upcoming tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively. The establishment of the cutting-edge Qalandars High Performance Center in Harare underscores our commitment to offer top-tier facilities for nurturing Zimbabwe’s cricketing talents,” Rana affirmed.

Moreover, the agreement encompasses the introduction of tape ball cricket in Zimbabwe, alongside the dispatch of five pace bowlers from Qalandars High Performance Center to Harare, enhancing Zimbabwe cricket’s domestic season, Atif Rana concluded.