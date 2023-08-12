Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan Assembly to be dissolved today

Balochistan Assembly to be dissolved today
Web Desk
10:32 AM | August 12, 2023
National

After dissolution of National Assembly (on Wednesday) and Sindh Assembly (on Friday), the Balochistan Assembly will be dissolved today (Saturday) after completion of its five-year constitution term.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo will send the summary for dissolution of the assembly to the Governor today. The governor on the advice of the chief minister will sign the summary.

Meanwhile, no name has been finalized yet for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister. According to sources, the first round of talks between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was held in Islamabad on Friday.

Sources said that both JUI-F and BNP-M have proposed two names each for the post of caretaker chief minister. The opposition partied vowed to reach a consensus on the name of caretaker CM.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023