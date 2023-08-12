Balochistan Assembly to be dissolved today

After dissolution of National Assembly (on Wednesday) and Sindh Assembly (on Friday), the Balochistan Assembly will be dissolved today (Saturday) after completion of its five-year constitution term.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo will send the summary for dissolution of the assembly to the Governor today. The governor on the advice of the chief minister will sign the summary.

Meanwhile, no name has been finalized yet for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister. According to sources, the first round of talks between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was held in Islamabad on Friday.

Sources said that both JUI-F and BNP-M have proposed two names each for the post of caretaker chief minister. The opposition partied vowed to reach a consensus on the name of caretaker CM.