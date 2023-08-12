Bilawal directs party to launch door-to-door drive for polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday directed the party workers to launch door-to-door campaign for elections.

In meetings with the PPP leaders here, the PPP Chairman directed the PPP leaders to highlight the party manifesto before the people.

“Workers start preparing for gen­eral elections. The next government will be formed by the PPP,” he said.

The PPP chairman also directed the party organization to make door-to-door contacts in connection with the preparations for general elections.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Malik Yousuf met PPP chairman and joined the party along with his colleagues.

Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Ra­thore, Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Shah­pal and Rabnawaz Tahir were also present during the meeting. Chair­man People’s Party welcomed the leaders who joined the PPP.

Meanwhile, PPP Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa chapter leadership also met party chairman. The political and or­ganizational situation of the province was discussed during the meeting.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, Humayun Khan and Ahmad Karim Kundi are also among those who had a meeting with PPP chairman. Farhatullah Babar and Kundi were also pres­ent during the meeting.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Aid Coordinator Julien Harneis also met Bilawal at Zardari House Islamabad. During the meeting, the issues of re­habilitation of the victims after the flood were discussed.

Bilawal told the UN Resident and Humanitarian Aid Coordinator that the Sindh government had started a project to build houses for the flood affected homeless people.

“The flood victims and homeless people are not only being given hous­es but they are also being made the owners of the land,” Bilawal said.