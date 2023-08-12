Bilawal terms Pakistani youth as guarantee of better future

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the Pakistani youth as the guarantee of a better future for the country and said that no power can stop Pakistan from progressing as the youth are determined to face every challenge and lead in every field.

In his message on International Youth Day, he said we are confident that for the development of a prosperous, strong, and progressive Pakistan, our young generation has the potential to lead in the field.

“Pakistan is a fortunate country that more than 63 percent of its population is in the age group of 15 to 33 years. Hence, Pakistan’s greatest asset is our youth,” he pointed out.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP must not miss any opportunity to utilise the talents of the youth for the progress and prosperity of the country and to give them maximum opportunities in this regard.

He reminded that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, during his tenure as Prime Minister, offered many jobs to the youth, before which the youth did not get jobs in such numbers.