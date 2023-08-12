Saturday, August 12, 2023
Caretaker CM of Sindh to be appointed with consensus: Murad

Caretaker CM of Sindh to be appointed with consensus: Murad
Web Desk
5:17 PM | August 12, 2023
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed hope that caretaker chief minister in the province will be appointed with consensus.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said on completion of constitutional tenure the Governor dissolved the provincial assembly on his advice.

He said he will continue to discharge his duties as chief minister till appointment of caretaker chief minister.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said provincial government faced enormous challenges ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to devastating floods and successfully faced these challenges in cooperation with party leadership.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, in the last five years, record legislation was carried out by provincial assembly and passed 195 bills into law.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

