CM chairs special meeting to tackle dengue threat

LAHORE - A special meeting was convened at the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. The purpose of the gathering was to assess and strategize against the potential threat of dengue in the province. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to proactively implement measures to forestall the potential spread of dengue across all urban centers, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. He emphasized the imperative of adopting multi-tiered measures to thwart dengue transmission. During the meeting, it was resolved to entrust the task of oversight to Deputy Commissioners. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the need for enhancing the efficacy of larval surveillance throughout Punjab. He further stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of skilled medical practitioners for dengue treatment within hospitals. The Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners were urged to be mobilized and dutifully execute their monitoring duties in the field. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the pivotal roles of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners in steering the dengue control campaign.
CM’S MESSAGE ON NATIONAL MINORITY RIGHTS DAY
On the occasion of National Minority Rights Day, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed a resounding message underscoring the core values of treating every individual with dignity, as guided by both our religion and constitution. Notably, he highlighted that this principle resonates through the teachings of our faith and the fundamental principles of our constitution. He emphasized that even the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, had advocated for the safeguarding of minority rights. Acknowledging the pivotal role minorities play in the progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his profound appreciation for their contributions to the nation’s growth.