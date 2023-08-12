CM chairs special meeting to tackle dengue threat

LAHORE - A special meeting was convened at the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Pun­jab, Mohsin Naqvi. The purpose of the gathering was to assess and strategize against the potential threat of dengue in the province. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to proactively implement measures to forestall the potential spread of dengue across all urban centers, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. He empha­sized the imperative of adopting multi-tiered measures to thwart dengue transmission. During the meeting, it was resolved to entrust the task of oversight to Deputy Commissioners. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi under­scored the need for enhancing the ef­ficacy of larval surveillance throughout Punjab. He further stressed the impor­tance of ensuring the availability of skilled medical practitioners for den­gue treatment within hospitals. The Chief Commissioner and Deputy Com­missioners were urged to be mobilized and dutifully execute their monitor­ing duties in the field. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the pivotal roles of the Commissioner and Deputy Commis­sioners in steering the dengue control campaign.

CM’S MESSAGE ON NATIONAL MI­NORITY RIGHTS DAY

On the occasion of National Minor­ity Rights Day, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed a resounding message underscoring the core values of treating every indi­vidual with dignity, as guided by both our religion and constitution. Nota­bly, he highlighted that this principle resonates through the teachings of our faith and the fundamental prin­ciples of our constitution. He em­phasized that even the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, had advo­cated for the safeguarding of minor­ity rights. Acknowledging the pivotal role minorities play in the progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his profound appreciation for their contributions to the nation’s growth.