Collective responsibility to encourage and uplift the youth, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - In accordance with the special directives of Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Higher Education Department organized a distinguished ceremony to honor the top achievers from all educational boards of Punjab.
The event took place at a local hotel and witnessed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi bestowing cash prizes, certificates, and medals upon the accomplished position holders. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 142 students across Punjab’s educational boards who secured prominent positions. Commending their triumphs and extending his best wishes for their promising futures, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi warmly congratulated all position holders. He personally invited the fathers of students Kashf Fatima and Ayesha Shaukat to the stage, acknowledging their daughters’ success. Notably, both students’ fathers serve as government school teachers. Amidst the ceremony’s ambiance, students presented a recitation of the Quran, followed by a Naat Rasool Maqbool s.a.w. and renditions of national songs. The distinguished event garnered participation from various esteemed figures including Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary of Higher Education Javed Akhtar, Secretary of Information, Commissioners, other officers, students, and their parents. Addressing the attendees, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the position holders and their families. He highlighted his swift decision to revive the tradition of honoring position holders, an initiative that had been discontinued for several years. He expressed his honor in sharing a platform with Pakistan’s promising future. Mohsin Naqvi stressed the collective responsibility to encourage and uplift these young achievers and pledged ongoing support for them. The chief minister shared anecdotes from interactions with position holder students, where their aspirations ranged from becoming software engineers to pursuing CSS. He was moved by a student expressing his desire to achieve a position akin to his own. This stirred his optimism about the bright future these students hold for Pakistan. Acknowledging the parents who have persevered in providing education under challenging circumstances, Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to their dedication. He affirmed that the Punjab Government remains committed to supporting the education of position holders, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s future. Encouraging collective efforts, he asserted that positive actions taken collectively can bring about significant change. Reflecting on his caretaker government’s extended tenure, he recounted remarkable achievements, such as cultivating cotton over an area of around 48 lakh acres, saving billions of rupees in foreign exchange. He also shared how strategic decisions alleviated the wheat circular debt, saving Rs. 600 billions. Applauding team efforts, he credited the diligence of provincial ministers and bureaucracy in serving the people. Expressing concern over the state of hospitals, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to enhance their conditions. He urged collective contributions to the betterment of Pakistan, highlighting the nation’s potential in agriculture and minerals.