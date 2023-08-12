Commissioner Karachi kick-starts Independance Day Sports Festival

LAHORE-Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, and Rotary Club Director, Muhammad Faiz Qadwai, have jointly launched the Pakistan Independence Day Sports Festival in an elegant ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Office.

The festival, spanning over two days, aims to commemorate the spirit of independence through various sports activities. During the ceremony, the Commissioner and Rotary Club Director cut the cake, symbolizing unity and celebration.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent individuals, including Commissioner Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Syed Imran Ali Shah, M Zubair Bavija, M Asif Makkai, Huma Ikramullah, Ali Haider, M Altaf, and others.

It was revealed that on August 13, from 5 to 7 pm, an enthralling display of girls’ and boys’ basketball matches will take place at Arambagh. The event will be graced by the presence of Governor Rotary Club, Muhammad Hanif Khan, as the chief guest. Simultaneously, an exhibition cricket match is scheduled at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on the same day. The Commissioner Karachi will hold the esteemed position of special guest during this cricketing spectacle.

The festivities are set to continue on August 14 with a captivating shooting ball exhibition match at the exclusive sports shooting ball court in Korangi. The chairman of Shamsi Academy, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, will grace the event as the special guest, adding an element of prestige to the proceedings.