Community Problems n Shahzad Town  

Shahzad Town was developed by the Capital Development Authority about four decades ago. However, essential community-related services and facilities, such as a post office, a commercial bank branch, a dispensary, a girls’ high school, a playground, etc., have not been provided so far, despite the fact that amenity plots of various sizes were reserved by the CDA in the town’s layout plan for these services. Thus, the town’s population of nearly 10,000 continues to suffer due to the lack of these facilities for an extended period. Despite numerous requests made in this regard over time, the response has proven to be fruitless.

Therefore, the Capital Development Authority is requested to take prompt measures to provide the necessary essential services and facilities on the aforementioned amenity plots as soon as possible.

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.