CTP issue traffic plan for Independence Day

Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and the general public on Independence Day (August 14) to be celebrated on Monday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, 34 special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on the eve of August 14 and strict action would be taken against one-wheelers.

The traffic plan was made and announced to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He said the extra force of traffic wardens would be deployed on all the roads and in Murree to handle the traffic load on August 14.

Over 800 traffic officials would be on special duty on Aug 14 while on Sunday night maximum office staff of CTP Headquarters would also be deployed on field duties to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said CTO also constituted six special squads comprising wardens to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters.

He said that the traffic wardens had been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles and motorcycles with tainted glasses and displaying unauthorised number plates in the city and take strict action against the rules violators.

He informed that the DSPs, inspectors and other beat in charges had been directed to perform duty with dedication and committed on August 14 to facilitate the citizens.

He said no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard.

The CTO also urged the parents to keep an eye over children and not to allow underage drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars on August 14.