Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP meeting on delimitations soon

ECP meeting on delimitations soon
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon hold a meeting on starting delimita­tion of constituencies.

The delimitation of constitu­encies, after the approval of digital population census, was constitutionally binding for next general elections. The process of delimitation of constituencies will take around three months, according to experts. The coali­tion government will in a week hand over administration to the interim government after giving final touches to the nominee of caretaker Prime Minister of the country. According to the Article 51(3) of the 1973 Constitution, “the seats in the National As­sembly shall be allocated to each province and the federal capital on the basis of population in ac­cordance with the last preceding census officially published”.

“After the approval of the digital census constitutionally the general elections are to be held on the basis of the latest published census,” they said sharing the expected reason behind the long tenure of up­coming interim government. .

Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to break stalemate on issue of TTP

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023