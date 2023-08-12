ECP meeting on delimitations soon

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon hold a meeting on starting delimita­tion of constituencies.

The delimitation of constitu­encies, after the approval of digital population census, was constitutionally binding for next general elections. The process of delimitation of constituencies will take around three months, according to experts. The coali­tion government will in a week hand over administration to the interim government after giving final touches to the nominee of caretaker Prime Minister of the country. According to the Article 51(3) of the 1973 Constitution, “the seats in the National As­sembly shall be allocated to each province and the federal capital on the basis of population in ac­cordance with the last preceding census officially published”.

“After the approval of the digital census constitutionally the general elections are to be held on the basis of the latest published census,” they said sharing the expected reason behind the long tenure of up­coming interim government. .