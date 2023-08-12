Empower the School Management Committee  

I am concerned about the poor performance of school management committees (SMCs) in Sindh primary schools. SMCs are supposed to ensure quality education, proper fund utilisation, coordination with the education department, and monitoring of attendance. However, many schools have incomplete or outdated SMC members and no proper monitoring mechanism. Many SMCs are non-functional and do not meet regularly.

I implore the authorities to take immediate action to address this issue. The SMCs should be reconstituted, and guidance should be provided to new teachers and head teachers to activate and identify qualified SMC members. The SMCs should also be trained and empowered to oversee school affairs and report problems to officials. The SMCs should also be involved in planning, implementing, and monitoring school development plans, funds, and the budget. I also request that an option for adding and removing SMC members be added to the education app so that teachers can update the details timely. The names of SMC members should also be displayed on the RSU website for accountability purposes.

I hope this write-up will draw attention to improving the role and functioning of SMCs in government primary schools. This will enhance quality education and promote good governance and transparency.

MUMTAZ ALI,

Johi.